Dodgers superstar pitcher makes bold proclamation ahead of 2025 season

Former three-time National League Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw is determined to bounce back from a pair of offseason surgeries in grand fashion next season after watching his Los Angeles Dodgers win the 2024 World Series.

Kershaw underwent successful surgeries on his left knee and left meniscus this fall. Due to a shoulder injury prior to that set of ailments, he was unable to pitch in the MLB playoffs this year. That being said, the 10-time All-Star is determined to come back as strong as possible, as ESPN published on Thursday:

“Thank you Dr. ElAttrache and Dr. Jung for fixing them! Planning to crush some rehab and be good as can be come next year,” Kershaw posted to Instagram on Thursday. “Thanks for all the prayers and support! World Series champs!”

Last season, Kershaw went 2-2 in seven games played. He sported a 4.50 ERA, a substandard 1.500 WHIP and 24 strikeouts. While it was a down and injury stricken campaign for the Texas native, he’s not far removed from his stout 2023 season, which saw him boast a sparkling 2.46 ERA, 1.063 WHIP and 137 Ks.

Kershaw could return to Dodgers after declining option

The current infirmities will expectedly keep him out until spring training. Additionally, the 2011 Triple Crown honoree did not come to terms with the Dodgers on his 2025 player option that was set at $10 million. Said option would have made him the third-highest paid starting pitcher on Los Angeles’ books for next year after Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Thus, L.A. will hope that they can negotiate a new deal with their franchise pillar and together, strive for back-to-back championships next season. He has enough confidence in himself and what he has left in the tank to set the stage for another fruitful pairing next time around, even if it’ll cost the Dodgers a bit more to enjoy.