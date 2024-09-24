Dodgers need former MVP’s infectious energy to fuel them to a 2024 World Series win

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers seemingly go as former 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman goes.

Per Blake Williams of Dodgerblue.com, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opened up about how Freeman’s energy either gives life to his teammates, conducive to them winning ball games, or conversely, runs the risk of dampening their electricity if he’s “downtrodden,” saying this:

“I think Freddie getting the base hit to score a run, I think that sort of energized us,” Roberts said. “Freddie has been trying to find his way, and we do go with him as far as his emotion. When he’s more downtrodden, it seems like everyone sort of follows suit. But when he’s chipper and going, that energy resonates with everyone else.”

Freddie Freeman’s energy has more impact on the Dodgers than his elite teammates

The Dodgers are loaded with talent from top to bottom. Superstar slugger Shohei Ohtani’s historic tear — including his recent entry into the 50-50 club as its sole member and a chance to reach the 60-60 club — is enough to give any team a jolt of energy to rally around. L.A. also has tone-setters in former 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts, as well as star rookie pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto giving elite support to Gavin Stone, Jack Flaherty, and the banged-up Clayton Kershaw. Yet, Freeman is the beat of their drum.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Dodgers play much better when Freeman is in a groove

Roberts would know best just how crucial Freeman’s leadership is to his ball club, and how his energy can galvanize his troops. While his redeeming intangible quality cannot be quantifiably measured, it’s typically known that when a player is on his game and feeling himself, he performs better, and that includes when a large chip gets placed on his shoulder.

The Dodgers are 33-9 when Freeman registers multiple hits in games and his .283 batting average not only exemplifies his consistency at the plate, but also only comes in behind Ohtani (.301), Betts (.295) and shortstop Miguel Rojas (.287) for the team lead.

The Dodgers need Freeman to be that cultural vanguard as soon as their series opener against the San Diego Padres tonight. The Padres (90-66) could unseat the Dodgers (93-63) from their spot atop the National League standings. More importantly, once the postseason arrives, they’ll need the 35-year-old to drive them toward a hopeful World Series win. As his manager sees it, his energy will be a major determining factor for their squad’s continual success.