Dodgers may get well-timed starting pitching reinforcements for the playoffs

After undergoing Tommy John surgery, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin is working toward a potential late-season return, providing much-needed pitching reinforcement for a team plagued by injuries. With Tyler Glasnow already out for the season and the Dodgers struggling to keep their pitching staff healthy, Gonsolin’s return could be a well-timed boost just as the playoffs approach.

Gonsolin’s Rehab Progress

Although Gonsolin was initially expected to miss the entire 2024 season, his rehabilitation has been progressing at an impressive pace. In his most recent Triple-A rehab start, Gonsolin pitched three innings, striking out six batters while not allowing a hit or a run, a clear sign that he’s building momentum for a possible comeback.

“He’s been good, so we just got to keep building him up,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts before Gonsolin’s rehab appearance. “And if this one goes well, then I think that a conversation with him joining us at some point is more tangible. But yeah, today’s a big one for Tony.”

From Rising Star to Injury Recovery

Gonsolin, a 30-year-old right-hander, had a difficult 2023 season, throwing 103 innings with a 4.98 ERA and a career-low 7.17 strikeouts per nine innings. Both his left-on-base percentage and ground ball rate dropped significantly, early indicators of an injury that ultimately led to his surgery. However, just a year earlier, in 2022, Gonsolin was one of the Dodgers’ rising stars, posting an impressive 2.14 ERA over 130.1 innings.

Once viewed as a top pitcher on the rise, Gonsolin is now focused on getting back to full health and potentially making an impact for the Dodgers in the postseason, with an eye on a full recovery for 2025.

Dodgers’ Playoff Hopes and Gonsolin’s Role

Although there is no certainty that Gonsolin will return in time for the playoffs, Roberts has left the door open for that possibility. The focus remains on Gonsolin’s health and making sure he is fully ready before any final decisions are made about his postseason availability.

“I think it would be ideal, but not necessarily has to happen, and that’s for our kind of benefit, Tony’s benefit,” Roberts said. “But the most important thing is that we feel confident with his rehab.”

So far, Gonsolin has made three rehab appearances in Triple-A, tossing 7.2 innings and allowing two earned runs, both in his second outing. He has struck out 12 batters, showing flashes of the dominant form that made him a standout pitcher before his injury.

Gonsolin’s Pitch Arsenal

Gonsolin’s success is built on a strong mix of pitches, including a four-seam fastball, split-finger fastball, slider, and curveball. His split-finger fastball, in particular, has been a game-changer. In 2022, it was nearly unhittable, generating a .113 batting average against and a .202 slugging percentage. Gonsolin struck out 60 batters with the split-finger alone on just 27.5% usage. His slider was also highly effective, holding opponents to a .137 batting average and a .196 slugging percentage.

If Gonsolin can regain even a portion of this form, he will be a valuable asset for the Dodgers during the playoffs. With the team’s pitching depth stretched thin due to injuries, Gonsolin’s potential return couldn’t come at a better time.

Gonsolin’s Postseason Outlook

As the Dodgers look ahead to the postseason, having Gonsolin available could make all the difference. His ability to keep hitters off-balance with his split-finger fastball and slider could provide the team with the extra boost they need. While his return isn’t guaranteed, the Dodgers are hopeful that Gonsolin’s rehab continues to go smoothly, giving them a much-needed pitching weapon for October.

