Dodgers MVP frontrunner named NL Player of the Week

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar slugger Shohei Ohtani earned National League Player of the Week honors for his historic tear over his last seven games last week.

MLB Network shared the news on X on Monday:

Julio Rodríguez and Shohei Ohtani are your AL & NL Players of the Week!

Ohtani made MLB history multiple times last week for the Dodgers

Ohtani was breathtaking last week. The current frontrunner for the 2024 NL MVP award became the first player in MLB history to enter the 50-50 club with his incredible three home runs, 10 RBIs, and two steals in the Dodgers’ 20-4 thrashing of the Miami Marlins on Thursday, Sept. 19. As Eric Stephen of True Blue LA accentuated, the 30-year-old also became the first player to ever hit three homers and steal two bases in an MLB game in that contest.

In the seven games that Los Angeles played last week between Sept. 16 and Sept. 22, he sported an otherworldly .500 batting average and 1.668 OPS, and turned that connect rate at the plate into six home runs, seven steals and 17 RBIs. The Dodgers also picked up a big 9-0 win over the Atlanta Braves off the strength of Ohtani’s MVP-quality play on Sept. 16.

Ohtani can reach the 60-60 club following his third NL Player of the Week nod

This marked the third Player of the Week nod for the reigning AL MVP this year. He’ll look to continue his nonpareil tear when the Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres in the first of their pivotal three-game set on Tuesday night. While a tall task, Ohtani could reach the 60-60 club before the 2024 regular season ends. He needs seven more home runs and five more steals to reach said feat. Judging off of his play over the course of the season and the past week, he could achieve it.