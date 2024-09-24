Dodgers MVP frontrunner named NL Player of the Week

September 24, 2024
Jul 30, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) looks into the San Diego Padres dugout before his at bat during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar slugger Shohei Ohtani earned National League Player of the Week honors for his historic tear over his last seven games last week.

Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani won NL Player of the Week honors for the week of Sept. 16

MLB Network shared the news on X on Monday:

Ohtani made MLB history multiple times last week for the Dodgers

Sep 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates on a game tying solo home run during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Ohtani was breathtaking last week. The current frontrunner for the 2024 NL MVP award became the first player in MLB history to enter the 50-50 club with his incredible three home runs, 10 RBIs, and two steals in the Dodgers’ 20-4 thrashing of the Miami Marlins on Thursday, Sept. 19. As Eric Stephen of True Blue LA accentuated, the 30-year-old also became the first player to ever hit three homers and steal two bases in an MLB game in that contest.

In the seven games that Los Angeles played last week between Sept. 16 and Sept. 22, he sported an otherworldly .500 batting average and 1.668 OPS, and turned that connect rate at the plate into six home runs, seven steals and 17 RBIs. The Dodgers also picked up a big 9-0 win over the Atlanta Braves off the strength of Ohtani’s MVP-quality play on Sept. 16.

Ohtani can reach the 60-60 club following his third NL Player of the Week nod

This marked the third Player of the Week nod for the reigning AL MVP this year. He’ll look to continue his nonpareil tear when the Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres in the first of their pivotal three-game set on Tuesday night. While a tall task, Ohtani could reach the 60-60 club before the 2024 regular season ends. He needs seven more home runs and five more steals to reach said feat. Judging off of his play over the course of the season and the past week, he could achieve it.

Dodgers need former MVP’s infectious energy to fuel them to a 2024 World Series win
Also Read:
Dodgers need former MVP’s infectious energy to fuel them to a 2024 World Series win
Mentioned in this article:

More about: