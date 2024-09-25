Dodgers may need to lean on volatile starter to step up in the playoffs

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

At this point in the 2024 MLB season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for starting pitchers that can give them quality outings on the mound in the playoffs, and they may look to one of their talented, yet inconsistent arms to help them overcome the injury bug that has had its way with their lineup to date.

The Dodgers need Landon Knack to pick up the slack this fall

Dodgers right-hander Landon Knack has done well in his rookie season so far. On the campaign, Knack owns a strong 3.74 ERA and 1.092 WHIP. However, he sports a losing 3-5 record and as many strikeouts (65) as innings pitched.

Where the volatility also comes in with the Tennessee native is in his ability to string together wins. Not once this year has he been credited with wins in back-to-back starts without at least one loss sandwiched in between. It goes beyond that though. Knack also has not been able to stay on the mound late into games.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The last time he’s seen consecutive starts where he’s played at least five innings was when he tossed six innings in L.A.’s 11-2 win over the Washington Nationals on April 24 and a five-inning showing in the Dodgers’ 4-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 30.

How Knack can use his strengths to service the Dodgers most heading into the playoffs

The positive side of his volatility has been his ability to put away left-handed batters. Knack has seen an almost identical number of right-handed (131) and left-handed sluggers (138) come up to bat this season.

He’s performed great against lefties with a .191 oBA and five home runs allowed, as opposed to him letting righties hit .240 and connect on eight homers. Thus, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts could elect to use the 27-year-old strategically against teams with ensembles of elite lefty sluggers, a la the San Diego Padres led by infielder Luis Arraez (.316 BA) and center fielder Jackson Merrill (.292 BA), who rank No. 1 and No. 4 among all lefties in batting average this season.

Case in point, the Padres have had L.A.’s number all year long, so Knack could be a reliable option against such teams like them, even despite picking up a loss against the Padres on Tuesday.

Knack will be counted on to give the Dodgers steady production as their injured starters work their way back with the playoffs fast approaching. If he can clean up some of his weak points once the stakes rise, he can not only help the Dodgers push for a World Series, but also increase his stock within the franchise.