Dodgers lose key reliever for the first half of 2025 season

Brusdar Graterol is one of the most fascinating pitchers in baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers relief ace has some of the easiest velocity in the game, generating close to triple digits with shockingly short arm action. This, however, van make him susceptible to shoulder injuries and other ailments.

Brusdar Graterol will be out with a shoulder injury

According to B/R Walk-Off, the Dodgers right-hander won’t be available for the first half of the 2025 campaign at the very least, after he went under the knife to get his pitching shoulder right:

“Brusdar Graterol had right shoulder labrum surgery and is expected to return for the second half of the 2025 season,” they posted on X.

The procedure reportedly went well, and was performed by noted surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

The Dodgers will need to get creative to replace Graterol

The exact return date is not known at this time and will obviously depend on his progress, but the assumption is that his return won’t happen before the All-Star break.

Graterol made his 2024 debut with the Dodgers in August after spending months on the shelf with shoulder inflammation. Then he suffered a significant hamstring strain, limiting him to just seven regular season games in which he had a 2.46 ERA and a 0.68 WHIP.

Then, in the postseason, he allowed one earned run in 2.1 frames. He conceded two hits and four walks, striking out one in the World Series.

When healthy, Graterol is one of the top right-handers on the Dodgers and in the National League. His absence for the first half of the 2025 campaign will surely be felt, but as it always happens with LA, the goal is to have him healthy, locked, and loaded come playoff time.

They are one of the best and deepest organizations in baseball, often giving themselves solutions through shrewd roster management and top-notch player development. They will likely do a good job replacing Graterol in the regular season, but they will need his sheer upside in October.