Dodgers in danger of losing reliable reliever to pursuant Cubs

The Los Angeles Dodgers may be without one of their most vital bullpen pieces when they look to defend their 2024 World Series crown next season.

Dodgers: Blake Treinen could be headed to Cubs in free agency

According to FanSided’s Michael Brakebill, the Chicago Cubs have need for a late-inning weapon and could look to fill that void with Dodgers star reliever Blake Treinen, saying this in part (h/t Aaliyan Mohammed of The Sporting News):

“Top candidates for the job include Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen, and Kirby Yates. Any of these names would upgrade the closer-by-committee approach the Cubs have been forced to utilize, plaguing their playoff chances,” wrote Brakebill.

Treinen was huge for the Dodgers in 2024 run to the World Series

Treinen has been an efficient pitcher throughout his entire MLB career. He emerged on the scene as a first-time All-Star in 2018 with the Oakland Athletics behind a sparkling 0.78 ERA, 100 strikeouts, and 38 saves. His sub-2.00 ERA in each of his last three seasons with Los Angeles was brought to a head in 2024, where he carried over his 1.93 ERA and 0.943 WHIP into the playoffs. Treinen helped the Dodgers win the Commissioner’s Trophy by only conceding three earned runs across nine postseason appearances.

The Kansas native was also a vital part of the Dodgers’ early success winning a decisive bullpen game against the San Diego Padres in the NLDS. Mohamed reports that the righty talent could garner a $2.4 million, one-year contract in the open market and sign that in Chicago to help their struggling bullpen. The Cubs, who currently have $147.75 million in payroll allocations for 2025, could bring Treinen on board at a cost-effective rate.

As for the Dodgers, they’d have sizable shoes to fill in their seventh and eighth-inning slots, seeing that Treinen appeared in 36 of his 50 games in 2024 in those innings.