Dodgers’ star outfielder eyeing free agency return

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

After achieving their ultimate goal of winning the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers now turn their focus to the 2025 season, retooling their lineup in hopes of making another title run. With a roster rich in talent, the Dodgers are well-positioned to remain competitive. One of their standout sluggers, Teoscar Hernandez, is keen on a potential return, despite a likely competitive free-agent market.

Hernandez’s Impact and Bet on Himself

Hernandez took a calculated risk in 2024, signing a one-year, $23.5 million deal to fill the Dodgers’ corner outfield positions. Over 1,308 innings, he split time between left (871.2 innings) and right field (436.1 innings). Though not known for his defensive prowess—posting a .989 fielding percentage, -3 defensive runs saved, and -11 outs above average—Hernandez brought a powerful bat that was instrumental to the Dodgers’ lineup.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In 154 games, Hernandez put up an impressive offensive line, hitting .272/.339/.501 with a career-high 33 home runs and 99 RBIs. His 28.8% strikeout rate and 8.1% walk rate contributed to a 134 wRC+ and a 3.5 WAR, the second highest of his career, trailing only his standout 2021 season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hernandez Hopes to Return to Los Angeles

Despite his value on the free-agent market, Hernandez has expressed a strong desire to remain with the Dodgers, even suggesting he might accept a team-friendly deal to stay.

“My hopes are really high. Like I’ve said before, the Dodgers are the priority, obviously,” Hernandez stated. “I’m going to do everything in my power to come back…. I want us to be here. I want us to be part of this. I have so many good memories here. I’ve learned a lot as a player, as a person. It feels great to be part of this.”

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Hernandez found a sense of home and camaraderie with the Dodgers, and it’s clear that his experience in Los Angeles has left a lasting impression. His postseason numbers also reinforced his role as a key offensive contributor, hitting .250/.352/.417 with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

Dodgers’ Potential Offseason Moves

The Dodgers, however, may be looking at more strategic options to build on their championship foundation. With an eye on 2025, they could target acquisitions like Milwaukee Brewers’ star Willy Adames, whose infield presence would add a different dimension to the lineup. Balancing the need for additional talent with their commitment to re-sign key players will be a critical component of their offseason strategy.

While Hernandez may be willing to accept a favorable contract to stay, the Dodgers’ front office has some tough decisions ahead. As Los Angeles looks to re-tool and adapt, Hernandez’s future with the team could hinge on whether the Dodgers prioritize his power at the plate or explore new avenues to strengthen the roster.

Hernandez’s desire to stay with the Dodgers, coupled with his production and team-first mentality, make him a valuable piece in the Dodgers’ offseason puzzle.