Dodgers escape injury bug with key infielders active to start World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are already facing a tall task against the New York Yankees in the upcoming 2024 World Series, but that won’t be augmented by the injury bug that has ravished their lineup.

Key infielders in superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman (ankle) and second baseman Gavin Lux (hip) were both dealing with hampering injuries throughout their six-game National League Championship Series against the New York Mets. Though there were fears that they’d be banged up to start the World Series, it has been announced that both Freeman and Lux will be active to kick off the Fall Classic.

Freddie Freeman’s health will be paramount for the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series

Freeman has been a pillar for the Dodgers during his entire tenure in Los Angeles. This time around, the former 2020 NL MVP played in four of L.A.’s five NLDS series games against the San Diego Padres, and another four in their six-game battle with the Mets. Ahead of Game 1 against the Yankees on Friday, Freeman declared this about his status, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale:

“With this time off, it’s going to be a 100% go for me in Game 1,’’ Freeman said. “I don’t think there’s any question in anybody’s mind that I will be in the lineup for Game 1.’’

The eight-time All-Star’s efficient bat — exemplified by his .286 batting average — helped the Dodgers triumph over San Diego before his ankle took an even more serious toll in the NLCS and limited him to a .167 connect rate at the plate. No matter, he remains one of L.A.’s best hitters and fielders, making him a dual threat that will be needed to down New York.

The Dodgers value the boost Gavin Lux gives them at the end of their batting order

Meanwhile, Lux delivered timely hits for the Dodgers in the NLDS going .278 at the plate, but was limited to only three outings in the NLCS because of his ailing hip flexor and went hitless in that series. Nevertheless, he’s been instrumental to the Dodgers in their pursuit of this year’s World Series. They’ll gladly welcome him and his .980 fielding percentage from the regular season back into their fold against a formidable Yankees batting order led by MVP candidates Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, New York’s sluggers were not among the most prolific when it came to clocking in singles, doubles, and triples over the course of the 162-game slate. While the Yankees led the pack in home runs (237), they fell outside of the top 10 in doubles and triples, registering the 20th-most doubles (243) and 16th-most triples (15). That, coupled with the Dodgers having their best defenders manning the infield should create a recipe for success for their ball club in disallowing the Yankees from loading up and advancing along the bags.