Dodgers infielder isn’t a lock to make World Series roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers, much like the New York Yankees, are trying to get some soldiers back to full health (or anything relatively close to it, at least) ahead of the start of the World Series on Friday.

Freddie Freeman, who is nursing an ankle injury, vows to be ready for Friday. According to manager Dave Roberts, Gavin Lux should also be available for the start of the Fall Classic.

The outlook of shortstop Miguel Rojas, however, is not that favorable. He has a chance to be on the roster, but is far from a lock:

“Dave Roberts said he expects Gavin Lux (hip flexor) in there for Game 1. Miguel Rojas has “made strides” with his torn adductor, but isn’t a lock to make the World Series roster,” Dodgers insider Fabian Ardaya reported on X.

The Dodgers hope to have Rojas back for the last series of the season

Rojas has been nursing his torn adductor since late September and was told he would need surgery to correct the issue in the offseason. The Dodgers shortstop was part of the roster for the NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, but was removed in Game 3 and hasn’t played ever since.

He was left out of the NL Championship Series roster against the New York Mets and is working hard to be considered for the World Series against the New York Yankees.

The injury sounds painful, but much like Nestor Cortes is willing to sacrifice pain to be part of the Yankees roster, Rojas is open to doing the same for the Dodgers, postponing a permanent solution until after the season is over.

Rojas was surprisingly good offensively for the Dodgers in the regular season, hitting a solid .283/.337/.410 with a .747 OPS, 21 doubles, and six home runs, plus excellent defense at shortstop.