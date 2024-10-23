Dodgers mourn the loss of former postseason legend

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers woke up to some very sad news on Wednesday. Fernando Valenzuela, who inspired “Fernandomania” in LA back in 1981, passed away at 63 on Tuesday night.

Fernando Valenzuela was a true Dodgers legend

The Mexican pitcher was a sensation in the eighties, especially in the 1981 strike-shortened campaign in which he won the NL Rookie of the Year award, the NL Cy Young, and the World Series against the New York Yankees.

The Dodgers did not provide the cause of death or any other details for that matter. Thousands of fans around the world, especially those who were in LA in the early 80s, remember the impact Valenzuela had on that team.

Credit: Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His passing comes at a time in which the Dodgers are preparing to face the Yankees in the 2024 World Series that starts on Friday at Dodger Stadium. The team will honor its late legend at some point in the Series, per Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Valenzuela pitched in MLB for 17 campaigns, then worked as a broadcaster for the Dodgers starting in 2003.

Per ESPN, the former major leaguer ” had stepped away from his broadcasting duties before the start of these playoffs to “focus on his health.”

Valenzuela opened the 1981 season with an 8-0 record, with five shutouts and a 0.50 ERA.

He played the majority of his career with the Dodgers and finished with a 173-153 record and a 3.54 ERA. He was a six-time All-Star, pitched a no-hitter, won a Gold Glove, and two Silver Slugger awards, and was the icon of an era for LA.