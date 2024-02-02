Yankees were ‘willing’ to offer more than $27 million per season to star pitcher

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees, in their pursuit of bolstering their starting rotation, found themselves linked to Blake Snell, a significant figure on the free-agent market, before eventually securing Marcus Stroman with a two-year, $37 million contract.

Despite Snell’s superior resume, his asking price—a nine-year deal valued at $270 million—was beyond what the Yankees were prepared to commit, both in terms of annual salary and contract duration.

At 31 years old and fresh off a season that earned him the NL Cy Young award, Snell’s performance credentials are undeniable. However, his history of injuries and limited seasons exceeding 180 innings pitched raise concerns about his long-term reliability.

Contract Concerns and Financial Strategy

General Manager Brian Cashman’s cautious approach to Snell’s contract demands underscores a strategic effort to avoid financial entanglements that could hinder the Yankees’ future flexibility.

While Cashman was reportedly open to offering a higher annual salary than Carlos Rodon’s $27 million, the length of Snell’s proposed contract remained a sticking point, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This cautious stance comes in the wake of the Baltimore Orioles’ acquisition of Corbin Burnes, a move that significantly strengthens their rotation and adds pressure within the highly competitive AL East.

The Yankees’ Offensive Upswing and Rotation Risks

Despite concerns about the starting rotation, the Yankees’ off-season moves to enhance their batting lineup, including the addition of stars Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo, promise a potent offensive force.

The challenge, however, lies in the uncertainty surrounding the health and performance of key pitchers like Rodon and Nestor Cortes, both of whom are rebounding from injury-plagued seasons. The Yankees’ success hinges on the effective recovery and performance of these pitchers, alongside the newly formed dynamic offense.