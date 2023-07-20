SEE IT: Yankees’ Tommy Kahnle destroys fan, Carlos Rodon blows kiss to hecklers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees had a tough week, experiencing a sweep by the Los Angeles Angels, including a 7-3 defeat on Wednesday. The Bombers have lost six of their previous seven games, resulting in a tumble down the standings. They currently sit 3.5 games outside the final Wild Card spot.

While the Yankees have mostly kept their emotions in check, Wednesday’s loss sparked considerable frustration among several players, notably bullpen member Tommy Kahnle and starting pitcher Carlos Rodon.

Tommy Kahnle’s Outburst Was Not a Good Look for the Yankees

In a moment of dugout fury, Kahnle threw his glove at a fan and stomped on it, crushing it completely. Kahnle had just completed an inning, during which he surrendered a hit, earned a run, and gave up two walks.

The 33-year-old right-hand pitcher, who had a remarkable start to the season, has been grappling with some challenges of late. Despite these struggles, he maintains a 2.50 ERA across 18 innings. His nearly $6 million per season two-year contract with the Yankees was a significant investment.

Typically, general manager Brian Cashman is not known for heavy investments in relief pitchers, often relying on younger and lesser-known pitchers to carry the load. Kahnle joined the Yankees following consecutive seasons disrupted by injuries, including recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Recent performances have seen Kahnle surrendering five earned runs in his last 2.2 innings, a turn of events that has unfortunately steered his season in a less-than-desirable direction.

Carlos Rodon’s Performance and Reaction

Carlos Rodon’s performance didn’t fare much better. The 30-year-old recently signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees during the past off-season. However, he conceded six earned runs across 4.1 innings, alongside five walks and two homers.

Rodon’s current season statistics include a 7.36 ERA across 14.2 innings, including an average of 6.75 strikeouts per nine innings and a 58.4% left-on-base rate. While it’s still too early to draw definitive conclusions about a pitcher who has missed significant time due to a forearm injury and has been diagnosed with a chronic back issue, his start to the season is concerning.

In response to a few hecklers in the stands, Rodon retaliated by blowing a kiss in their direction, a move that quickly ignited a frenzy on social media. This reaction wasn’t well received, with manager Aaron Boone expressing his disappointment after the game.

Looking Ahead

Following a 2022 season where he pitched a career-high 178 innings and posted a 2.88 ERA, it’s undeniable that Rodon will likely regain his form sooner rather than later. However, his start with the Yankees has proven to be a source of frustration.