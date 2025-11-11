

The Golden State Warriors enter this matchup tonight seeking a sense of belonging.



Sitting at 6-5 with some questionable losses under their belt, all doubts could be erased with a victory over the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.



OKC has a 10-1 record, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 33.2 points per game.



Stephen Curry returns tonight after a three-game absence, and with plenty of rest, he’s expected to be part of a star-studded showdown.



The Warriors went 2-1 against OKC last season, with their only loss coming when Curry was unavailable.

Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

Curry looks to regain momentum against the best team in the league

One of the biggest what-ifs from last season was what would have happened in the West if Curry hadn’t gotten injured in the playoffs.



Curry had OKC’s number throughout the regular season and is undefeated in the Western Conference Finals.



Following his performance in the 2022 NBA Finals and the 2024 Olympic Games, fans believed nothing was out of reach for Curry, until an unexpected injury robbed fans of a potential historic postseason run.



Curry is a relentless competitor with the ability to energize his team and deliver legendary performances.



Nearly exactly one year ago (11/10/24), Curry’s 36-point game put the league on notice that the greatest point guard of all time might not be finished just yet.



Now, a year later, he has a stronger team around him, including a bought-in Kuminga, healthy Jimmy Butler, promising rookies, and a Draymond Green playing some of his best ball in years.

OKC’s dominance can’t be understated

As impressive as Curry is, it’s impossible to overlook how exceptional Oklahoma City has been.



Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and GM Sam Presti seem to have collected infinity stones with this roster.



Year after year, they find diamonds in the rough and seamlessly integrate them into a winning formula.



Even without Jalen Williams and Lu Dort, the Thunder maintain the league’s highest net rating.



Role players like Isaiah Joe and Ajay Mitchell have stepped up, while the continued development of Chet Holmgren propels OKC into another tier—one where they seem almost unbeatable.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Led by SGA, this team looks poised to be one of the best in modern basketball, and it will take an extraordinary effort to knock them off their pedestal.



It might even look impossible, but when you put them against Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, they might seem mortal again.

Role players must step up tonight for Golden State

The Warriors are much better than their current 6-5 record suggests.



Poor effort and lapses have cost them, and every win is crucial in the competitive Western Conference.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The role players need to contribute more. Moses Moody played well in the Warriors’ win over Indiana, but he can’t shoulder the load alone.



Jonathan Kuminga needs to find his form, impose his will on defense, and be strong on the boards, and with that, the Warriors will have a real shot at winning tonight.

Prediction: Warriors 130, Thunder 117