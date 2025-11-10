Through the early part of the season, Golden State Warriors rookie Will Richard has established himself as one of the team’s most dependable young contributors.



What started as good faith from a coaching staff impressed by his strong training camp has turned into a display of Richard’s advanced basketball IQ, two-way presence, and versatility beyond his years.

Richard is quickly becoming a fan favorite

The brilliance the rookie has shown has led fans to consider Richard for a larger role. In the last three games, he is averaging 19 points, 4.3 rebounds, and two assists on 58% shooting from the field and 49% from three-point range.

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Richard currently ranks in the top seven among rookies in points, with the highest true shooting percentage in that group, on pace for a spot on the All-Rookie First Team if he receives consistent minutes.



His impact has been impressive; while he shoots efficiently, his dedication to defensive consistency has allowed the coaching staff to involve him more in the game plan. He possesses a rare combination of two-way skills for a rookie, with the ability to read the floor and anticipate plays on defense, and to space the floor and relocate like a veteran shooter on offense.

Warriors players very high on the rookie

Fans have been thrilled with Richard’s performance, but the reactions from his teammates have been just as enthusiastic. Warriors star Jimmy Butler commented on Richard after the win over Indiana, “The thing I love most about Will is his ability to listen. You tell him what to do to the best of your ability, he’s going to do it.”

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Big man Al Horford added his praise, saying, “I’ve been very impressed with his maturity and how he’s been able to handle all the tasks thrown at him.”



The poise Richard displays has been invaluable for a Warriors team constantly adjusting its lineup due to injuries and minute restrictions.

Richard may be the X-Factor warriors have been seeking

Beyond the stats, Richard is a high-character, hardworking guy who brings the right energy to the Warriors’ motion offense and active switching defense.

His communication and effort have made him reliable, and as the season goes on, it’s clear that Richard is more than just a developmental player—he can help the Warriors win now.



Expanding his role could be key to maintaining the Warriors’ balance between veteran experience and youthful energy.