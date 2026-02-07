The Golden State Warriors head to Los Angeles tonight for a marquee matchup against the Lakers, once again shorthanded without Stephen Curry.



Despite the absence of their franchise legend, Golden State has found a renewed identity and rhythm, fresh off a thrilling victory over the Phoenix Suns.



That cohesion will be tested against a Lakers team that’s missing Luka Doncic but still anchored by Austin Reaves and LeBron James.

Lakers love to get to the line

Los Angeles is one of the league’s most efficient scoring teams, but without Doncic, the offense could face a stiffer challenge against Golden State’s top-10 defense.



The Lakers are 4-4 this season without Doncic, and he leads the offense and controls the game with paint touches and free throws.



The Lakers also remain the team with the largest free-throw disparity in the league.



For Golden State, discipline will be paramount.



Limiting fouls and forcing the Lakers into half-court possessions rather than transition opportunities will be a major key to victory.



Melton and Spencer must lead the Warriors

Where the Warriors can capitalize is by bringing the confidence from the victory over Phoenix to Los Angeles.



De’Anthony Melton and Pat Spencer set the tone with energy, defensive pressure, and unselfish play.



Their ability to initiate offense, push tempo, and stay connected defensively allowed the Warriors to play with remarkable poise, and they should be the tone-setters for tonight’s contest.



Replicating that effort may be difficult, but who better to carry that task than Melton and Spencer?

Porzingis debut draws near

Kristaps Porzingis will be with the team tonight, though his debut is more likely Monday against Memphis.



His presence alone signals a looming shift, but for now, Golden State’s formula is clear: defend without fouling, exploit defensive weaknesses, and trust the collective.



If they do, another statement win is well within reach.