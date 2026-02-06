The Golden State Warriors authored one of their most resilient victories of the season with a 101-97 comeback win over the Phoenix Suns, closing the game on a stunning 16-2 run that showcased discipline, confidence, and collective resolve.



Trailing by 13 points with 8:36 remaining, Golden State showed the defensive acumen that’s kept them in games all season, suffocating Phoenix and allowing only five points the rest of the game.

The Blueprint comes to life

This performance felt different from recent wins because it was rooted in structure, rather than spontaneity. Even without Stephen Curry, Golden State shot 55 threes, forcing the Suns’ defense to stay on the perimeter as the Warriors exploited free lanes to the hoop.



The ball movement, constant communication, and defined roles led to noticeably calm execution, free of hesitation and uncertainty, as Golden State went through the motions.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pat Spencer delivered a stellar performance, leading all scorers with 20 points and drilling six three-pointers. His shooting forced Phoenix to stretch the floor, opening driving lanes late.



Gui Santos continued to solidify his role as a versatile playmaker in a breakout performance, posting 18 points and seven assists while consistently making the extra pass and pushing tempo.



De’Anthony Melton added 17 points and anchored the point-of-attack defense, particularly during the Suns’ late-game collapse.

A Crowded West and a Warriors Team Gaining Momentum

This was not a frantic rally. The Warriors’ poise down the stretch was incredible. The Suns were a fourth seed before this game, and the eighth-seeded Warriors, without their star player, got the job done.



They played together, trusted the system, and ultimately secured a remarkable victory. With Kristaps Porzingis expected to join the team on Saturday night against the Lakers, a potential turning point is on the horizon.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This victory over the Suns has raised the confidence even higher within the Warriors’ rotation, as they won the game not through heroics but through playing as a unit. The Western Conference is split by seven games from the second to the eighth seed.



That’s an open season for a team to catch fire at the right time, and Golden State is fully aware.