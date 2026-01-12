Home-court advantage usually indicates the role players will likely perform to standard or even exceed expectations, but this was not the case in the Golden State Warriors’ 124-111 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.



Curry led all scorers with 31 points, while Butler added 30, yet the complementary pieces failed to provide meaningful support.

In this matchup, it became apparent that Golden State could use a volume scorer added to the rotation.



The Hawks exploited the offensive stagnation by aggressively containing the rest of the roster when perimeter shots stopped falling.



Warriors were simply outmatched and outmanned

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Turnovers were a critical factor in the loss.



Golden State gifted the Hawks possessions with a string of turnovers that disrupted the offensive rhythm, contributing to Atlanta’s 28 points off turnovers and helping the Hawks sustain runs down the stretch.



Golden State also lost the assists battle and second-chance points, indicating both playmaking deficiencies and defensive rebounding lapses that extended Atlanta’s possessions, allowing them to maximize their execution.

The Warriors have been on a defensive downturn as well, allowing 110+ points in eight of their last 12 games and dropping their defensive rating from the top three to 10th in the league.



It’s notable that earlier in the season, players were speaking out about a lack of defensive prowess, yet that was not a weak spot for Golden State.



Now, lazy closeouts, a weak interior presence, and defensive miscues are garnering attention and criticism.

Six of the Hawks’ players scored in double figures, including their newest veteran, CJ McCollum, who added 12 points and four assists in his debut.



Atlanta paced Golden State, led by Jalen Johnson’s 23 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, as he controlled the tempo for much of the contest.



A hot-shooting night from Atlanta’s Luke Kennard effectively neutralized the Warriors’ defense.



Brooklyn Nets star headed to the Bay?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Warriors were too reliant on their stars to carry this one, as only one other player (Melton) scored in double figures outside of Butler and Curry.



This Thursday, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is eligible to be traded, finally, after a tumultuous tenure in Golden State, and reports indicate the Warriors are interested in acquiring Michael Porter Jr. from the Brooklyn Nets.



With Brooklyn reportedly not interested in acquiring Kuminga, a third team is expected to be in the mix, but help is on the way in Golden State.