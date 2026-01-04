The dynasty days are beginning to fade for the Golden State Warriors.



As younger, up-and-coming teams across the league continue to take center stage, the Warriors appear poised to take one final home-run swing at another championship.



Their best opportunity to do so may come before the upcoming trade deadline.



Several names have been linked to Golden State, but none are more intriguing for their championship aspirations than Michael Porter Jr.

MPJ would fit like a glove in Golden State

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Porter Jr. is one of the league’s most naturally gifted scorers, and his skill set aligns seamlessly with the pace-and-space, motion-heavy offense the Warriors have perfected for more than a decade.



Currently averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting an efficient 49.6 percent from the field and 41 percent from three on nine attempts per game, Porter provides exactly what Golden State has been missing: a high-volume scorer who thrives without needing to dominate the ball.

Playing alongside Stephen Curry would dramatically improve Porter’s shot quality, effectively creating an offensive cheat code.



While his scoring average may dip slightly, it would not be by any meaningful margin—rather, he would become an even more efficient, high-octane scorer benefiting from defensive attention drawn to Curry.



Porter’s ability to punish late rotations, shoot over contests, attack closeouts, and score efficiently from the mid-post gives Golden State a crucial counter when the motion offense becomes predictable late in games.

Kuminga on his way to Brooklyn?

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Financially, Porter Jr. is earning $38.3 million this season, meaning any deal would likely occur after January 15, when Jonathan Kuminga becomes trade-eligible.



A package centered around Kuminga’s $22.5 million salary, combined with contracts such as Moses Moody and Buddy Hield, could make a deal feasible.



Draft capital would almost certainly be required, but with Golden State’s championship window as narrow as it has ever been, the cost may be justified.

Defensively, Porter has never been elite, but flanked by anchors like Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, his shortcomings can be mitigated.



Ultimately, MPJ represents a high-impact offensive upgrade—one capable of unlocking cleaner looks, elite spacing, and a more dynamic half-court attack that could reshape the Warriors’ championship ceiling.