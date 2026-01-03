The Golden State Warriors are returning home, eager to bounce back after a humbling blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.



Although key players Curry, Butler, and Draymond all missed that game, they are expected to be back tonight as the Warriors host the Utah Jazz.



Curry, who tweaked his ankle near the end of the game against Charlotte and claimed he was fine afterward, was rested against OKC.



Interestingly, when Curry doesn’t play, Draymond often sits out too, and when neither is on the court, Butler has been known to take a night off as well.



This approach from the Warriors highlights how Curry’s status sometimes takes precedence over the fierce competitive spirit that fuels basketball at the highest level.



The Warriors hold a 10-5 record at home and will be looking to maintain that momentum with a solid win tonight.

Curry may be the best 37-year-old this league has ever seen

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The team’s heavy reliance on Curry has been both a blessing and a curse.



At 37 years old in his 17th season, Curry is still the team’s primary option—a bonafide first option that has helped Golden State secure four NBA titles.



However, the Warriors’ recent seasons show that in a league where player versatility keeps growing, it’s crucial to have multiple offensive threats rather than depend solely on one star if they want to stay contenders.



Their recent loss to OKC, by 37 points, was partly due to Butler and Draymond not performing, along with poor energy, execution, and defensive misconnectivity.



This game only reinforced how much teams rely on Curry’s gravity to make things easier for his teammates.



When he’s off the court, this unit struggles to keep up, and Butler and Green are well aware of that.

Golden State looks to have the Jazz’s number again

Earlier this season, the Jazz faced the Warriors in a game where Golden State cruised to a blowout victory.



Curry scored 31 points, and his constant movement and off-ball screens remain key on offense, especially against a Jazz team that struggles with discipline when defending without the ball.



For Draymond Green to be more effective offensively, handling the ball less might give the Warriors a boost.

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Keeping the ball primarily with Butler and Curry while Green focuses on hitting open shots and anchoring the defense is likely their best bet.



Butler’s aggressive attacking style and high basketball IQ add vital versatility to the team.



With the trio back tonight, they need to come out with purpose, especially since they took the night off against the league’s top team.

Time for a Warriors winning streak

Expect the Warriors to focus on crashing the boards and disrupting the Jazz’s rhythm—an approach that should lead to another dominant victory for Golden State.



Playing tough defense, limiting turnovers, and letting Curry create magic on offense will keep the home crowd engaged.



With nine of their next ten games at home, this stretch is the perfect chance for the Warriors to ignite a winning streak.