Warriors to face 2022 Finals hero for first time since deadline trade

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors will take on one of their former franchise stars for the first time when they play the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Warriors: Steve Kerr raves about Heat’s Andrew Wiggins

Per 95.7 The Game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had this to say about facing Heat forward Andrew Wiggins for the first time after he was moved at the trade deadline (h/t Fastbreak on SI’s Ben Stinar):

“We all can’t wait to see him tomorrow, and hopefully, he doesn’t give us 42, but I root for that guy, and I will for the rest of his career… Everybody loves Wiggs… Just an incredible human being, and we miss him around here,” Kerr said.

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Wiggins was a pillar for the Warriors prior to being traded

Wiggins played an instrumental role in helping the Warriors capture the 2022 NBA championship. His exceptional play throughout that year’s playoffs spoke volumes.

The Kansas product was second on the team in scoring in the 2022 Finals, having averaged 18.3 points per game. However, it was his dominant work on the boards that changed more than one game in that series.

Wiggins led Golden State with 16 rebounds in Game 4, followed by 13 rebounds in Game 5. That activity helped the Warriors put the Boston Celtics away in six games.

After continuing to be the Dubs’ secondary option following the departure of Klay Thompson ahead of this season, the former 2014 No. 1 overall pick was moved to Miami in exchange for former All-Star Jimmy Butler.

As much as the upcoming matchup on Tuesday will be focused on Butler’s return to Miami — a franchise he led to the Finals in 2020 and 2023 — Wiggins battling his old team will be another major storyline on the affair.