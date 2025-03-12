Warriors superstar could achieve monumental feat vs. Kings

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry could soon set a bar that’s never been seen before in NBA history.

Warriors: Stephen Curry nearing 4K career 3-pointers

Golden State Warriors on SI’s Farbod Esnaashari accentuated how Curry needs just two more career three-pointers to reach 4,000. The Davidson product could likely achieve the feat in their next outing against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

His likelihood of doing so is high, given the 4.5 threes he makes per game on 39.8 percent shooting from distance this season. Curry will be helped by a Kings team that gives up the third-most triples (14.4 3PM) to opponents per night.

Warriors: Curry can distance himself more as 3-point king

The 11-time All-Star is already the all-time leader in career three-pointers made. However, reaching 4,000 career treys would further separate him from the other great outside shooters to have ever played the game.

Curry will look to find the hot hand in Golden State on Thursday. The Warriors’ guard will be able to reach the milestone in front of his home fans with two trifectas on the affair. Curry is shooting 43.9 percent from three since after the All-Star break. He’ll look to keep himself and the Dubs rolling while setting the record against the Kings.