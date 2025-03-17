Warriors should trade for versatile star forward in offseason

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors could use another high-scoring forward, which they could look to acquire in the offseason.

Warriors may be able to make offer for Michael Porter Jr.

Denver Nuggets star forward Michael Porter Jr. has had his name swirl in trade rumors throughout the season. The Warriors should make a push for him if the Nuggets float his name on the trade block in the summer.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Porter Jr. was once heralded as a future superstar. The Missouri product has not appeared to reach his NBA ceiling yet in his seven-year career thus far.

Despite that, Porter Jr. is averaging 18.3 points, seven rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers made per game on 50.4 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent connection from the three-point line.

How Porter Jr. could help Warriors capture future titles

The former 2023 NBA champion would bring title-winning culture to the Warriors. He would also be a volume scorer that could find his offense without needing a high usage rate. Porter Jr.’s 13.8 field goal attempts per game this season prove that.

The Nuggets are firmly in the title race. They would likely demand a mix of veterans ready to contribute, as well as young talent to deal Porter Jr. Golden State could look to get a third team involved to pull off a deal, due to the 6-10 talent’s $38-plus million owed over the next two seasons.

That, or, a framework centered around Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, Kevon Looney and a future first-rounder for Porter Jr. and DeAndre Jordan could match up to try and pull off such a deal.