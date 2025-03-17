Warriors head coach achieves special franchise feat vs. Knicks

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr now stands alone in franchise history in the wins department.

Steve Kerr now Warriors’ all-time winningest head coach

According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole, coach Kerr broke the Warriors’ wins record against the New York Knicks on Saturday, picking up career victory No. 558.

Kerr led Golden State to a 97-94 win over the Knicks, putting him past legendary Warriors head coach Al Attles. The latter previously held the record with 557 wins.

Kerr adds to incredible legacy at Warriors’ helm

Kerr has enjoyed a successful career with the Warriors that has defined a generation. His innovative coaching style has kept the Dubs as contenders for over a decade.

The 59-year-old spearheaded Golden State to four championships in 2015, ’17, ’18 and 2022. Additionally, his Warriors from 2015-16 won a record 73 regular season games.

Still relevant in the title hunt in what is now his 11th season on the Warriors’ sidelines, one of the Top 15 Coaches in NBA history has Golden State surging midseason. He will look to add to his wins total with 15 games remaining in the current campaign.

Having recently stated that he could elongate his head coaching career in accordance with franchise player Stephen Curry’s retirement, Kerr could vie for 700 career wins.