Warriors’ recent trade interests could bring in future elite talent

The Golden State Warriors’ future may include New Orleans Pelicans budding star Trey Murphy III, should they play their cards right.

Warriors linked to Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III

News about the Warriors’ interest in trading for Murphy III has circulated over the last week. The Virginia product would strengthen Golden State in a variety of ways.

Murphy III is one of the deadliest shooters in the NBA. Not only does he make 2.4 threes per game on 38.3 percent shooting from distance, he also ranked No. 12 in three-pointers made per game from 25-29 feet out, converting 1.9 3PM from that range.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Most encouragingly, Murphy III became a volume scorer last season. He finished the campaign averaging 21.2 points per game, scoring in a variety of ways.

The 25-year-old wing is a special talent who could legitimately assume the role of being Stephen Curry’s “Splash Bro” in the Bay. Murphy III also brings elite athleticism to the floor.

Defensively, the former Dunk Contest finalist’s 7-0 wingspan adds to his promise as a stout denier on the other end.

Warriors: Is Murphy III worth trading a haul for?

Murphy III would be the perfect complement in a new Warriors big four. What the team would need to give up to trade for him would be the major question.

Golden State being at odds with coveted restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga gives them a precedent to part ways with him via sign-and-trade. Kuminga is another peculiar talent who could fit in with the Pelicans.

The Warriors also have other young talent they could package alongside the 22-year-old, including Brandin Podziemski, and if need be, Moses Moody. Thus, Murphy III will be a major name to watch between now and the 2025-26 trade deadline as a suitor for Golden State.