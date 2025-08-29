Warriors could form title-worthy front-court in move for gem free agent center

The Golden State Warriors might have their answer at center waiting to be acquired in free agency.

Precious Achiuwa makes perfect sense for Dubs

Former New York Knicks big man Precious Achiuwa is an unrestricted free agent at the moment. The versatile interior presence would be a dream for the Warriors to help lead their team.

Achiuwa is adept at putting the ball on the floor in addition to finishing with a feathery touch around the rim. Nimble, yet aggressive, the New York native would help the Warriors’ dynamic offense.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Golden State would also get a center that puts his money where his mouth is on the defensive end. Achiuwa is proven at protecting the rim, while his mobility allows him to defend smaller guards on the perimeter.

On his way to playing for what could be his fourth NBA team next season, he’s averaged 7.6 points, to go along with 5.7 rebounds for his career. Achiuwa’s also sent back 0.7 blocks per contest.

Warriors can afford to take on Achiuwa

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Few teams have the luxury of going beyond the salary cap to form a winner. Nevertheless, the Warriors have achieved this feat in each of the last four seasons, winning one title during that span.

Thus, they could take a flier on the former first-round pick on a deal valued at around $5-$8 million per year, in line with his previous earnings, commensurate with his play.