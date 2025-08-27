Warriors commit to elite shooter after down year

The Golden State Warriors don’t intend to let Buddy Hield switch teams before the start of the season.

Warriors take Buddy Hield off the sign-and-trade table

The Sporting News’ Caleb Hightower accentuated how they have kept Hield out of sign-and-trade discussions this offseason.

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Hield was one of the most effective shooting guards in the NBA to commence the previous campaign. The 32-year-old averaged 14.9 points per game on a tremendous 43.8 percent shooting from three through the Dubs’ first 20 games.

Though, Hield fizzled out, regressing to 11.1 PPG for the year. Nevertheless, given his track record as one of the best three-point talents in the Association, his importance on the team remains vital.

Can Hield bounce back in 2025-26 for the Warriors?

The question now is whether or not Hield can be the player for Golden State that they invested in. The Oklahoma product may not be beyond his days as a 20-plus point-per-game scorer.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Further, it is likely that he will connect on three-pointers at a greater measure than the 37 percent he hit a year ago.

The Warriors are likely to see their stance on Hield yield positive production next time out, thus making their decision a good one.