Still the Gold Standard: Stephen Curry’s Pursuit of Championship Glory in Year 17 with the Warriors

On June 25, 2009, the Golden State Warriors unknowingly made the greatest decision in franchise history by selecting Stephen Curry with the seventh overall pick.



Seventeen seasons later, Curry is not only the face of the Warriors but also the face of the league.



The highest-paid player per season for nearly a decade, he has accumulated four championship rings and is a two-time league MVP—remarkably, the only unanimous winner in NBA history. His treasure trove of accolades and accomplishments undoubtedly secures his status as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.



Now at age 37 and still in excellent shape, Curry aims to reach the pinnacle of success once again. As demonstrated in 2015 and 2022, a competent roster is all that Curry needs to secure another championship.



With players like Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green performing at a high level, the question remains: will it be enough to fuel another championship run?

International Superstar

Curry has now achieved living legend status in the basketball world.



His latest tour in China for his Curry brand showcased how he has transcended the NBA and become an international phenomenon. In sports, memorable moments last a lifetime, and Curry’s leadership of Team USA to gold in last summer’s Olympic Games was a performance that only he could deliver.

Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

In the semifinals against Serbia, Curry scored 36 points, including nine three-pointers, while hitting a crucial go-ahead three-pointer to save the American team from a 17-point deficit.



In the gold medal game, he once again led Team USA in scoring, contributing eight more three-pointers and delivering a masterful performance in the fourth quarter. Adding a gold medal to his impressive resume was remarkable, but the best may yet be to come as he aims to win at the highest level.

Playoff hopes went up in smoke last season, but the future is bright

Last season, Curry faced one of the most physically demanding playoff series of his career against Houston, playing 38 minutes per game at age 37.



Both Curry and Butler endured relentless defensive pressure that took a toll on their bodies, but they emerged victorious. Unfortunately, Curry pulled his hamstring just 13 minutes into the second round against the Timberwolves, marking the end of his season.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It was a highly emotional stretch for the 11-time All-Star, who had to watch from the sidelines as the Warriors failed to secure a single win in his absence, squashing their hopes of capturing a fifth championship. With a new season underway, fresh legs will undoubtedly make a difference. Butler’s arrival before last year’s trade deadline led to a stretch of excellence, with him dubbing himself Robin and Curry as Batman.



Now, the duo has a full season ahead to collaborate. The return of Buddy Hield, who played remarkably against the Rockets in Game 7, along with Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski, promises to bring consistency and camaraderie to the team.

The Warriors are still championship contenders

As the Warriors look to fill more roster spots following the completion of Jonathan Kuminga’s contract situation, names being considered include Caleb Martin, Malcolm Brogdon, Seth Curry, and Al Horford.



A solid rotation seems to be on the horizon, and in the competitive Western Conference, the urgency for Golden State to return to the finals has never been greater. While Curry continues to shine, the reality is that he is not getting younger. A realistic 2-3 year window seems to offer the brightest opportunities for the Warriors.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Analysts have counted out the Warriors time and again, even predicting they would lose the finals in their most recent appearance in 2022. After an incredible performance from Curry during those finals, they are finally beginning to understand how he impacts winning at the highest level.



Undefeated in the Western Conference finals, the Warriors remain championship contenders as long as Curry is healthy.