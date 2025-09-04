Warriors young forward inclined to return on one year deal

A silver lining appears on the horizon as reports indicate that Jonathan Kuminga is leaning towards signing a one-year, $8 million qualifying offer with the Warriors.



This stalemate may soon come to a resolution, as Kuminga’s potential agreement to return for this contract is beneficial for both parties.



It has been suggested that he wants to play elsewhere, but given the lack of a strong market for his services, his best option is to play out this year and bet on himself for next offseason.

Finding a clear-cut role with Golden State

For the Warriors, securing Kuminga under contract will allow them to pursue promising role players to complete their rotation.



With Steve Kerr favoring veteran-heavy lineups, it’s likely that Kuminga won’t start over Jimmy Butler, but he is expected to be an integral piece of the Warriors’ strategy this season.



Anticipating around 25 minutes per game for this dynamic forward as a sixth man is reasonable.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

His youthful energy and high motor will complement the veteran experience of Curry, Butler, and Green, creating a strong dynamic for the team throughout the season.

If Kuminga has a breakout season, he may attract the maximum deal he’s seeking to become the face of the Warriors in the post-Curry era.



Alternatively, this short-term commitment could be seen as a win for both sides; if Kuminga performs well and the Warriors succeed, the likelihood of a lucrative offer before the trade deadline increases.



Teams like the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings are still in the mix, and a sign-and-trade might ultimately be the direction taken.

The Warriors need Kuminga

As more young players across the league choose to bet on themselves, Kuminga has all the tools to become an outstanding NBA player.



Wherever he ends up, he is likely to shine. However, it would be in Golden State’s best interest to take the necessary steps to retain him.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

If he is now willing to accept the qualifying offer after previously refusing to return, it may be a strategic decision from his camp.



Still, demonstrating to this young prodigy that he belongs and integrating him as a future cornerstone of the franchise would be crucial.



The Warriors need what Kuminga brings: high energy, versatility, athleticism, and speed to compete against the younger teams in the league.