Warriors’ owner reportedly prefers to retain their young forward amidst trade rumors

The two-timeline approach of the Golden State Warriors has not received extensive coverage on a national scale, but it is one of the most polarizing strategies a front office has employed during the tenure of their best player.



Following the departure of Kevin Durant and injuries to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors decided to focus on adding youth instead of experience.



They drafted James Wiseman in 2020, followed by Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody in 2021. By 2022, Stephen Curry led the team to victory in the NBA Finals.

Kuminga saga is a complex one for Golden State

The trade proposals for Kuminga have been numerous over multiple seasons, yet his development has faced challenges due to inconsistency and a complicated relationship with head coach Steve Kerr, who has occasionally benched him or left him out of playoff rotations.



Despite these challenges, team owner Joe Lacob’s strong support for Kuminga is evident.



Sources suggest that Lacob played a crucial role in keeping Kuminga out of trade discussions in past seasons.

Rather than pivoting to maximize Curry’s championship window, Golden State has been reluctant to trade Kuminga, opting instead for a strategy to continue winning after Curry’s eventual retirement.

Golden State is balancing the need to maximize their current championship window while preserving future flexibility.



As a restricted free agent, Kuminga represents a valuable asset in a market that lacks young, athletic wings.



Reports indicate that teams like the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns have explored sign-and-trade deals, with offers including players like Malik Monk and Grayson Allen, along with draft picks.



However, the Warriors have been lukewarm on these proposals, suggesting that any potential deal must include a high-value prospect or a future first-round pick, without undesirable contracts.

Warriors Front Office swinging for the fences

The Warriors are also preserving assets in case a superstar, like Giannis Antetokounmpo, becomes available, a move that could require substantial trade capital.



Kuminga’s value, both on the court and as a potential trade chip, makes him a significant piece in this strategy.

His $7.9 million qualifying offer for the 2025-26 season gives the Warriors flexibility to either retain him or match any offer sheet he may sign in free agency.

Ultimately, the Warriors’ decision to hold onto Kuminga unless an exceptional offer arises reflects Lacob’s confidence in his potential and a pragmatic approach to roster management.



As the offseason progresses, Kuminga’s future will depend on whether Golden State can effectively integrate him alongside Curry, Butler, and Green, or leverage his value for a transformative trade.



For now, Lacob’s faith in Kuminga signals a commitment to a player who could either define the Warriors’ next era or facilitate their next blockbuster deal.