Warriors’ new addition likely to change young guard’s role

September 30, 2025

A battle is in the works within the Golden State Warriors’ lineup.

Warriors: Brandin Podziemski may not own the two guard slot

Now that De’Anthony Melton is all in with Golden State, Brandin Podziemski will have to look both ways to preserve his role with the first five.

Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) and forward Jimmy Butler III (10) in the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Podziemski reclaimed the primary two guard slot in 2024-25 in the Warriors’ Feb. 13 game against the Houston Rockets. The former No. 19 pick was a reserve to begin the campaign in favor of Melton.

That aligned with him seeing a myriad of nitpicks for his slow play in the early months of the season. Nevertheless, Podziemski saw an increase in a more profound role. Now, his position is at risk.

Warriors: Podziemski has the preseason to fight off Melton

The Warriors will begin their preseason schedule against the Los Angeles Lakers in seven days. Podziemski will get the chance to make his case with his play.

Oct 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton (8) runs down a loose ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter at the Chase Center.
Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Golden State will likely have a clear picture of their lineup leading into the regular season following their five preseason games. Consistency will give the nifty playmaker a chance to best Melton for the season-opening slot next to Stephen Curry.

