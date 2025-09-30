Warriors’ new addition likely to change young guard’s role

A battle is in the works within the Golden State Warriors’ lineup.

Warriors: Brandin Podziemski may not own the two guard slot

Now that De’Anthony Melton is all in with Golden State, Brandin Podziemski will have to look both ways to preserve his role with the first five.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Podziemski reclaimed the primary two guard slot in 2024-25 in the Warriors’ Feb. 13 game against the Houston Rockets. The former No. 19 pick was a reserve to begin the campaign in favor of Melton.

That aligned with him seeing a myriad of nitpicks for his slow play in the early months of the season. Nevertheless, Podziemski saw an increase in a more profound role. Now, his position is at risk.

Warriors: Podziemski has the preseason to fight off Melton

The Warriors will begin their preseason schedule against the Los Angeles Lakers in seven days. Podziemski will get the chance to make his case with his play.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Golden State will likely have a clear picture of their lineup leading into the regular season following their five preseason games. Consistency will give the nifty playmaker a chance to best Melton for the season-opening slot next to Stephen Curry.