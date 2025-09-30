Warriors leader has major hopes for young forward next season

Golden State Warriors vanguard Stephen Curry desires the best for Jonathan Kuminga in 2025-26.

Warriors: Stephen Curry all for Jonathan Kuminga reunion

Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek highlighted Curry’s view from Media Day about Kuminga’s ordeal, per KNBR:

“You have a guy who is trying to figure out his situation, and we respect that process,” Curry told reporters Monday. “It’s going to play out. When he’s here ready to work, we expect him to be locked in on doing what he needs to do to help us win.”

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Kuminga is still negotiating with Golden State for a new deal. Their impasse has lasted most of the offseason. The deadline for Kuminga to buy into an offer is Oct. 1.

As Golden State’s leader, Curry has realized how the roadblock with Kuminga played into the team’s signings of Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, as well as Gary Payton II. The Warriors could have been quicker to add them with an earlier deal being made with Kuminga.

Warriors could complete preseason with Kuminga deal

No matter, Golden State can still get what they are seeking by inking Kuminga to a deal. The qualifying offer will give the Warriors, as well as the four-year veteran, the most flexibility.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The short-term deals can make Kuminga handsomely paid. Nevertheless, a choice to play in the Chase Center again in 2025-26 will require the former lottery pick to play at peak performance.

Kuminga was promising in 2024-25. He also earned time with the first five as a scorer of the future. Polishing his three-point shooting as well as his poise will do wonders for him performance-wise, as well as for Curry embracing him as a teammate he can trust.