Warriors won’t have young forward at Media Day

Bad news for the Golden State Warriors.

Media Day will commence Monday. The Warriors will meet the press with a key player away from the podium.

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga no-show at Media Day

ESPN’s Anthony Slater, as well as Shams Charania, reported that Jonathan Kuminga will skip Media Day:

”Kuminga did not travel to San Francisco this weekend and won’t be in attendance for Monday’s media day, league sources told ESPN. Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. made contact with Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, on Sunday, but there’s no momentum toward a Kuminga contract or return prior to the team’s first practice on Tuesday,” Slater and Charania wrote.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Kuminga has been at an impasse with the Warriors for most of the offseason. His desire to accept the $7.9 million qualifying offer from Golden State for the chance to earn a large contract next offseason is countered by two deals the team has offered.

Due to Kuminga being able to make as much as $25 million annually from the most attractive deal, in addition to team options, the former No. 7 pick is waiting for a framework that works best for him.

Warriors’ new moves impacting Kuminga’s deal

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Warriors, adding Al Horford, in addition to agreeing with Gary Payton II as well as De’Anthony Melton for new deals, have tipped the scales in their payroll. They will likely owe $180 million in salaries. This will also impact their situation with Kuminga.



Thus, the four-year veteran will refrain from the media. Kuminga will have until Oct. 1 to accept the qualifying offer.



