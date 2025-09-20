Warriors may be open to trading young forward after all

The Golden State Warriors may not be as attached to Jonathan Kuminga as they were before this summer.

Warriors could move Jonathan Kuminga in 2025-26

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that the Warriors would weigh trading Kuminga with the right framework in place, as Forbes’ Bobby Krivitzky highlighted:

“Team sources say the Kings are under the impression that Kuminga does, in fact, want to play for them. The Warriors shut down talks with both teams earlier in the summer, but could always pick up the phone at the 11th hour,” Amick writes.

All throughout the 2024-25 season, Kuminga was the Warriors’ most tradable player. Yet, Golden State insisted on keeping the 22-year-old as well as the draft picks in their front pocket to maintain their future.

This summer, the Warriors have been at war with Kuminga over a new deal. Should the young forward be insistent on a player option being in the picture, the Warriors may be inclined to get the best player package possible in a trade.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Warriors may wind up keeping Kuminga

However, Kuminga has embraced the idea of agreeing to the $7.9 million qualifying offer from Golden State. Should that be the path that’s taken, the Warriors can still trade him midseason.

Teams like the Sacramento Kings may still be in the picture to trade for Kuminga. How the former No. 7 overall pick plays can increase his value all the more.

The four-year veteran can bring in another great player with draft picks should management deal him. Kuminga staying in Golden State would require them to do so before Feb. 6, 2026.