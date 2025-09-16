Warriors intend to play young forward in ‘substantial’ role — if he re-signs

Jonathan Kuminga can rest easy regarding his role with the Golden State Warriors next season.

Jonathan Kuminga to be featured for the Warriors

According to ESPN, Golden State plans for Kuminga to be a major factor in their lineup in 2025-26. The No. 7 pick from 2021 can earn starts for the team.

In the previous campaign, Kuminga was inserted into the starting lineup for Draymond Green on Dec. 6, 2024. However, the magnitude of Green’s benching did not get in the way of the team’s chemistry.

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Michigan State product was a proponent of his young teammate getting the job over him. However, in 2025-26, the team’s intentions are for Kuminga to see more playing time, figuring to be next to Green, in addition to Stephen Curry as well as Jimmy Butler — not solely at Green’s expense.

Will Dubs thrive with Kuminga seeing more time?

Though Green shot well from the three-point line by his standards last year, neither he nor Butler is a great shooter from distance. They did not shoot above 33 percent from three in 2024-25.

Adding the 22-year-old to that equation, who shot 30.5 percent himself in 2024-25, could spell disaster on the Warriors’ part. Thus, how the minutes are staggered will be a crucial factor for Golden State.

Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski will likely vie with Kuminga for time with Golden State’s leaders, as well as Quinten Post. That being said, a major role for Kuminga may cause him to stay with the team for many years.