Warriors could give former All-Star center a shot in free agency

The Golden State Warriors could address their need for another center by investing in a veteran free agent who can still contribute to a winning team.

Warriors: DeAndre Jordan is still available in FA

DeAndre Jordan, who most recently played for the Denver Nuggets last season, is an unrestricted free agent this summer. Jordan, 37, is coming off a 2024-25 campaign where his rebounding was exceptional for his time on the floor.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Texas A&M product took home 5.1 rebounds per game in only 12.3 minutes per night. In such a condensed amount of time, Jordan showed that he can still control the paint. He was also uber-efficient from the field yet again in his career.

Warriors have little to lose from Jordan investment

Though the two-time NBA rebounding leader has regressed from the otherworldly athlete he was in his prime, the Warriors could still benefit from having a big body of his sort to deter looks at the rim.

Golden State has the opportunity to claim Jordan off the free agent pile. Given the fact that he made $3.3 million last season, he’d make sense for the Dubs financially as well as on the floor.