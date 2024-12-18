Warriors hoping to keep newly acquired star point guard around long-term

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors could go several different directions with their newly-acquired star Dennis Schroder.

Warriors GM wants Dennis Schroder in town long-term

The Warriors have expressed interest in running units with Schroder next to superstar point guard Stephen Curry this season. Golden State could also use him as their star sixth man.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Schroder, who averaged 18.4 points and 6.6 assists per game with the Brooklyn Nets up until getting traded in exchange for De’Anthony Melton on Dec. 14, is looked at by Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. as a valuable piece that they could retain long-term, as The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported on Tuesday:

“Mike Dunleavy on Dennis Schröder (on an expiring $13 million deal): ‘We still think he has a lot of good years left in him. We’ll have his Bird rights, the ability to re-sign him. Hopefully there’s a relationship here longer than just a few months,'” Slater published on X.

Dunleavy Jr. appears ready to ingratiate the German floor general back into their fold after he hits free agency next offseason. Schroder will have the remainder of the current campaign to prove his worth in the Bay. While he is an elite slasher who can distribute well, control the pace of the game, and break down defenses above the arc, his weakness comes on the defensive end.

Warriors still have option to trade Schroder again

That being said, the Warriors still need a third star. Knowing the nature of the NBA business and the standard that Golden State’s front office has set with their shrewd moves over the last decade and change, they could be liable to move Schroder if the opportunity presents itself. That’s according to NBA reporters Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, who said this on the matter (h/t SF Gate’s Gabe Fernandez):

“Schröder can still be packaged with other Warriors in a subsequent trade this season because the Brooklyn deal was completed before Dec. 16,” the column reads. “Translation: The Warriors can continue to be a trade suitor for Miami’s Jimmy Butler or any other star-level players they wish to pursue before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.”

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Both reporters continued by saying:

“Translation: Golden State indeed has permission to re-trade Schröder in combination with outgoing additional salary and Brooklyn can re-trade Melton in the same manner before the Feb. 6 trade deadline even though neither will have spent 60 days with their new teams,” the column reads.

Thus, if a player like Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler expresses greater desire to play in Golden State, and the Heat’s front office be open to dealing him for a package that does not include Warriors star Andrew Wiggins, Schroder may find himself on the move again. For now, he’ll look to amplify the Dubs’ attack at a critical juncture of the season.