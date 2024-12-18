Warriors GM dedicated to maximizing Steph-Dray title window

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors know that time is ticking on their window to continue winning with their present core. The Stephen Curry and Draymond Green era in Golden State is coming to a head. Curry, 36, and Green, 34, are approaching the twilights of their careers despite still playing at similar levels to what they’ve shown throughout their primes.

That being said, it is a rarity for players to continue playing at superstar and All-Star levels at or around 40. Teams that are led to the Finals or a championship being spearheaded by vanguards of that age are also scarcely seen.

Warriors desire more upgrades to lengthen Steph-Dray era

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Thus, seeing that the window is still open for the franchise to try and capture at least one more Larry O’Brien Trophy, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is all for making more upgrades to the roster to ensure they have the best chance to do so. Anthony Slater of The Athletic shared this quote from the Warriors’ front office head regarding their mindset as trade season gets going:

“Mike Dunleavy: ‘We’re in a time zone here of maximizing our window with Steph, Draymond, Steve as our coach. As proven here in the first day we could make trades, we did that. We’ll continue to look at things…I want to evaluate and see, but we’ll always be looking at stuff,'” Slater published on X on Tuesday.

Warriors may be a couple of trades away from elite roster

Golden State acquired star point guard Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 14. However, they could still opt to trade for another All-Star-caliber player and a strong center.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Warriors have an increasingly vast market of players to explore on the trade block. It may behoove them to do so before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, as they’ve lost eight of their last 10 games, with Curry having dealt with injuries throughout the campaign.

The Dubs look strong with a plethora of young talent at their disposal when at full strength. Nevertheless, even on their best day this season, other teams have looked like stronger title contenders. Their trade for Schroder was a major step in the right direction. They may need only one or two more to return to being championship favorites.