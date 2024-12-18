Warriors owner ready to make multiple moves amid cold skid

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob is willing to do whatever it takes to win a championship in June.

Warriors owner expects to make more trades before Feb. 6

That includes making more deals. He and his front office already jumpstarted NBA trade season by flipping injured combo guard De’Anthony Melton for star point guard Dennis Schroder on Dec. 14. But Lacob has more in sight that he wants to accomplish. Much more.

According to Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard, Lacob said this about his approach toward upgrading Golden State’s roster as they’re in the midst of losing eight of their last 10 games following their Western Conference-leading 12-3 record (h/t GSW Ball Report):

“Trades are hard. I’ve made this comment before,” Lacob told me after the game Sunday night. “This one was available for us at the right time, and hopefully another one, might be two. … Obviously, if we keep losing, I’m going to want to … do something else.”

Warriors have many trade candidates for 3rd star role

Save a compromise of defensive prowess, the Warriors upgraded offensively with their acquisition of Schroder across the board. Albeit, the franchise has a great need of a No. 2 or No. 3 star who is at Andrew Wiggins’ level or better. When Klay Thompson was in town, that’s what made the dream work for Golden State in their run to a title in 2021-22. Thompson was 2A on some nights and 2B on others. Whichever shoes he did not fill were worn by Wiggins.

That same blueprint could be what takes Golden State back to the league’s mountaintop. There are several players on the trade block who they could acquire, such as Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Kyle Kuzma (Washington Wizards), Jerami Grant (Portland Trail Blazers), Cam Johnson (Brooklyn Nets) and Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans).

Butler is capable of leading a team to the Finals on his own. Kuzma and Grant have the scoring chops to be the Warriors’ No. 2 or No. 3 option nightly, and Grant can do so while bringing elite defense to their front. Johnson would be somewhat of an investment as he’s yet to show himself as an All-Star-caliber scorer, while Williamson has superstar written all over him, but injuries written all over him as well.

The Warriors’ 2nd trade could be for a star defensive center

It is likely that the Warriors will try to make a play for one of those star forwards. The Warriors also have need for a sizable center. Robert Williams III (Blazers), Clint Capela (Atlanta Hawks), and Nick Richards (Charlotte Hornets) are all lob threats that are 6-10 or above with the ability to protect the rim.

There are still just under two months left before the trade deadline arrives. Thus, it is likely that the franchise that made moves for former All-Stars such as Wiggins, D’Angelo Russell, and Chris Paul within the last five years will do more to solidify their contending unit by then.





