Warriors have verbal agreement with free agent center per reports

The Golden State Warriors may have quietly locked down their starting center in free agency.

Warriors nearing deal with Al Horford

A circulating report from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has revealed that the Warriors have the framework of a deal in place with former champion Al Horford. The agreement is said to be in line to be for two years with a player option included.

Horford has been linked to Golden State throughout the offseason. The Warriors are in great need of a veteran center with second-year pro Quinten Post set to be featured in the middle.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Horford is what the Warriors need next season

Golden State’s all but inking Horford to an official deal is encouraging for the team. The former lottery pick’s floor spacing, coupled with his versatile defense, will fit right into Warriors head coach Steve Kerr’s sophisticated scheme.

The Warriors are about $19 million below the luxury tax this offseason, though they are over the salary cap. Thus, they have some leeway to make a strong move of this sort that could tip the scales in their favor come playoff time.