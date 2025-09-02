Warriors add special athlete to ranks in bold mock trade

The Golden State Warriors have recently been predicted to upgrade their front court with a heralded up-and-coming young talent.

Warriors mock trade gives them Spurs’ Stephon Castle

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley compiled a list of trade packages for every team’s best asset. Buckley formulated a deal that would send San Antonio Spurs wing Stephon Castle to the Warriors in exchange for Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, and a 2028 first-round pick (top-three protected).

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Castle was one of the most praised young talents in the league last season. The UConn product wows on the court with supreme athleticism coupled with an ability to get to his spots in the lane.

As a rookie in 2024-25, Castle averaged 14.7 points along with 3.7 rebounds per game. He was also a sound distributor, dishing out 4.1 dimes per night.

How Castle could help the Warriors:

Castle would bring size to Golden State’s front court. He’d also be the type of player who could find easy looks cutting back door, as well as making quick decisions inside the arc, which Warriors head coach Steve Kerr’s coaching enables.

Outside shooting is the one major downside to the precocious talent’s repertoire. The 20-year-old’s 28.5 percent connect rate from distance underwhelms, especially in respect to joining one of the best shooting teams in the NBA.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, Podziemski showed inconsistency last season — a year in which he regressed. Santos is another athletic wing that Golden State has high hopes for, though Castle is a much better version of that archetype.

Thus, this makes for a feasible trade for both parties, save the Warriors coughing up a draft pick, which they have continually been adamant about not wanting to relinquish.