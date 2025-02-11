Warriors have much to build on from 2-0 start in Jimmy Butler era

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are starting to turn the tide with Jimmy Butler in town.

Jimmy Butler has been seamless fit in Warriors’ scheme

Since making his debut for the Warriors on Feb. 8, Golden State has gone undefeated. Both of their wins have come by double figures. The Warriors first downed the Chicago Bulls in a major come-from-behind 21-point win. The Dubs then bested the Milwaukee Bucks by 14 points on Monday.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Golden State now has a foundation to build on as the All-Star break approaches and they look to get healthier. The most encouraging sign from the Warriors’ has been their offensive paradigm.

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has got his mojo back. Curry has averaged 35.25 points over their last four games and 36 with Butler as his new running mate. Prior to, the two-time NBA MVP was averaging an uncharacteristic 22.1 PPG on 43.7 percent shooting from the field for the season. Butler has eclipsed 20 points in both of his starts with the Warriors, going for 25 against the Bulls and 20 against the Bucks.

Warriors can make late-season surge with improved unit

With Buddy Hield also slowly coming out of his midseason funk, Golden State has a clear 1-2-3 scoring trio. Rookie Quinten Post’s recent ascent gives them a floor-spacing big man they were devoid of.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Once rising star Jonathan Kuminga comes back from his ankle injury after the All-Star break, he’ll give the ball club 16.8 PPG off of their bench. Thus, Golden State will have the ingredients necessary to turn ther campaign around and make a playoff push.

Butler in specific gives them a low-usage star that can score early in the shot clock and get to his spots off the ball. That’s what’s made his chemistry with Curry and his new teammates work so well, and at full strength, will help foster a greater rhythm for the team. The Marquette product is now also a perfect counter to opposing teams doubling Curry and forcing the ball out of his hands. He’s already shown savvy in catching passes in the middle of the half-court and finding the open man down low or in the corners.

The Warriors will look to gain more steam with two games left until the All-Star Weekend and hit the ground running right after that.