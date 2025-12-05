The Golden State Warriors may sit at 11-12 navigating a tough 20-game stretch to start the season, but one aspect of this team has become impossible to ignore: the rise of Pat Spencer.



The best lacrosse player in NBA history, Spencer has carved out a role with the Warriors thanks to his incredible IQ, resilience, and determination.



These qualities have translated into meaningful production, and with him currently on a two-way contract, room could be created to secure a deal to keep Spencer on the roster.

Spencer has stepped up big for Golden State

His breakout stretch has been under the radar, but his last three notable performances have firmly placed him ahead of even players the Warriors drafted.



Most recently, against the Philadelphia 76ers, Spencer scored 16 points, with 12 coming in a dynamic fourth-quarter surge that nearly led the Warriors to steal a victory on the road.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

His poise is impeccable — attacking gaps, making clutch shots, and playing at a pace he controls to dictate the flow of the game in the fourth.



Spencer’s confident ball handling while attacking the rim gave the Warriors a much-needed spark that permeated the entire rotation.



Against the Oklahoma City Thunder, it was the same story: 17 points and six assists, as a calm and dedicated Spencer carved up the opposition and even hit a demoralizing fadeaway over Chet Holmgren, fueling a comeback that ultimately fell just short.



His complete performance last month against the Heat, where he recorded 11 points, eight rebounds, and 13 assists, demonstrated his unselfishness and commitment to making those around him better in any way possible.

The Warriors must keep him on this roster

Spencer’s emergence reflects both his work ethic and the Warriors’ need for downhill creation beyond Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler as ball handlers.



As his confidence grows, Golden State may have found a key piece for its rotation.



Spencer is capable of swinging momentum and being a true playmaker, consistently maximizing his effort each time he steps onto the court.