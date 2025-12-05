A late-game, valiant effort by the Golden State Warriors was stopped by a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.



This was De’Anthony Melton’s debut, and he made a tremendous impression in his first game, showing he hasn’t lost a step.



Golden State fought back and took the lead with under 10 seconds left, but a putback by VJ Edgecombe dashed all hope for the Warriors, who ultimately lost 99-98.

Warriors’ draftees leave much to be desired

The biggest issues for the Warriors—who should be the backbone of this shorthanded team—have been the play of Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga.



Podziemski has been thrust into a role beyond his skill level.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

He’s not a volume scorer, a poor playmaker, and opposing offenses aren’t afraid to target him.



He’s the head coach’s pet project and has offered mostly poor quotes this season.



Kuminga, on the other hand, is in a completely different situation: he started the season playing phenomenally, but when things weren’t going well, Head Coach Steve Kerr decided to bench him in favor of less skilled players and rookies.



Kuminga and his camp held out all summer, hoping to gain leverage to move on elsewhere, and given how he’s been relegated to a bench role again this season, they were right to do so.

Melton and Spencer gave Golden State a chance

In his first game after returning from ACL rehab, De’Anthony Melton scored 14 points, showing no signs of regression—his elite IQ and two-way discipline were on full display.



Another bright spot for the Warriors has been Pat Spencer.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In this game, the coaching staff chose to keep Spencer in, and he exploded for 16 points, with 12 coming in the fourth quarter.

He was the heart and soul of the Warriors’ comeback efforts.



Spencer has averaged 16.5 points and five assists over these last two games for the short-handed Warriors.

Changes are on the horizon

Five players scored in double figures for the Warriors, and they only lost by one point.



There are positives to take away, but in a stacked Western Conference, winning games remains the best recipe for success.



The Warriors’ record now stands at 11-12, placing them eighth in the West.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

All three of their leaders—Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green—are dealing with nagging injuries, and two more games are left on this road trip.

Changes are likely coming in Golden State, especially with a surplus of guards and disgruntled players, major moves ahead of the trade deadline seem inevitable.