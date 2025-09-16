Warriors’ dominant big four predicted to be future HOF’ers

A new look at the Hall-of-Fame-worthy players currently in the National Basketball Association saw four of the Golden State Warriors’ best players in team history named as sure picks for entry.

Warriors dynasty legends considered locks for HOF

ESPN’s Zach Kram listed Warriors vanguard Stephen Curry, as well as two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant, as guaranteed entrants, heavily predicated on them being named to the 75th Anniversary Team.

Additionally, former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green, as well as former Warriors great Klay Thompson, were named as shoo-ins in Kram’s second grouping.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Curry & Durant have total package to make HOF

Curry, as well as Durant, both have amazing resumes that erase questions about them seeing the Hall. Both are former regular-season MVPs with Finals MVP trophies in their collections.

Curry owns the title of greatest shooter of all-time, while Durant is in a short list with legends such as Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the greatest scorers to play.

Both 50-40-90 club players will surely earn their way into the Hall in their first tries after they end their tenures in the league.

Warriors’ Green & Thompson will see Springfield

As for Green, the Michigan State product led the league in steals once. With nine All-Defensive Team selections, the three-time All-NBA team player will see Springfield as well when the time arrives.

Thompson — who is behind four players in the history of the league with 2,697 three-pointers made — made two All-NBA Third Teams with the Warriors. The four-time champion will have his seven seasons averaging 20-plus points per game, coupled with his famed playoff performances, to power his way into the Hall.



