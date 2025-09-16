Warriors’ epic fail: Kuminga stalemate leaving the roster in shambles 

As training camp approaches, the Golden State Warriors have yet to finalize Jonathan Kuminga’s future with the franchise.



The Warriors initially proposed a two-year, $20 million deal to the young forward, hoping to use him as trade bait while maintaining flexibility to sign other players.



This offer was ultimately rejected by Kuminga and his representatives, leaving the Warriors in a state of uncertainty until terms can be agreed upon.

Lacob meets Kuminga in Miami

There have been rumors linking various players to potential signings with Golden State, including Seth Curry, Al Horford, Gary Payton II, and De’Anthony Melton, but none of these rumors have materialized into credible deals.



Warriors owner Joe Lacob has repeatedly expressed his desire to make things work with Kuminga, even going so far as to fly to Miami last month to meet with him and discuss his future.



According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Lacob asked Kuminga, “Do you want to be here?” to which Kuminga responded, “Do you even want me here?”

Disconnect in the Warriors organization

Reports suggest that if anyone within the organization is committed to Kuminga, it is Joe Lacob.



However, the boldness of Kuminga’s response indicates that there may be deeper issues within the franchise.



If Kuminga does not recognize his value to Lacob, it highlights a significant disconnect between the players and ownership—a common issue in the NBA—but the media has portrayed Lacob as Kuminga’s biggest supporter.



The Warriors have even rejected trades they felt did not match Kuminga’s perceived value.

This situation may also be a strategic maneuver by Kuminga’s camp.

The Warriors reportedly offered a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option, which includes $48 million guaranteed, a figure comparable to what restricted free agent Josh Giddey received.



However, the team option in the final season is a sticking point that has hindered negotiations.



Kuminga prefers a player option and has been firm in that demand, but the only other non-team option offered has been three years at $54 million, fully guaranteed, which does not meet Kuminga’s expectations.

Fanbase has turned on Kuminga

Overall, this has been one of the most remarkable off-seasons in recent Golden State history.



The issues plaguing the team—from the front office to the coaching staff—have created an atmosphere of toxicity and ill will, with much of the fanbase eager to see Kuminga leave town.



This situation has inadvertently shifted the focus away from the front office’s shortcomings and towards the 22-year-old, who has not been given the support to grow.



This ordeal serves as a stark reminder of the importance of nurturing young talent and the dangers of stifling their development.