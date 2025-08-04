Warriors could flip Kuminga to the Kings in exchange for one of the best contracts in the league

The Golden State Warriors have been somewhat stagnant this offseason due to Jonathan Kuminga’s contract dispute.



However, with the young forward considering a move to Sacramento, there appears to be an opportunity for the Warriors to meet Kuminga’s demands while addressing their own needs as well.



Keon Ellis, a standout “3 and D” role player, seems to be an ideal fit for the Warriors.

If Sacramento is as interested in Kuminga as they have shown, it may only be a matter of time before both teams reach an agreement on a blockbuster deal.

One of the best contracts in the league

Ellis’s ascent has been impressive. After initially signing to a two-way contract in 2022, he earned a standard NBA deal by February 2024, reflecting the Kings’ belief in his potential.



Last season, Ellis averaged 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game across 80 appearances, starting in 28 of them.

His 43.3% three-point shooting and elite defensive instincts make him one of the most cost-effective contributors in the NBA.



He delivered a standout performance against the Warriors in the 2024 play-in tournament, scoring 15 points, recording five assists, three steals, and three blocks while limiting Klay Thompson to an 0-for-10 shooting night.



This showcased his ability to excel on big stages despite a limited role.

The Warriors’ keen interest in Ellis and the Kings’ reluctance to part with the young guard underscore his value; a backcourt featuring Stephen Curry and Keon Ellis would likely demoralize opposing teams.



While Kuminga possesses significant star potential, the Kings—often known for making questionable decisions—appear intent on changing their reputation by retaining Ellis unless they receive an offer that’s too good to refuse.



For the Warriors, acquiring Ellis is a non-negotiable condition in any deal involving Kuminga.

Kings want Kuminga

Sacramento is reportedly offering Kuminga a four-year, $90 million contract, which complicates any potential trade.



Any deal for Ellis would need to involve additional salaries or the inclusion of a third team to make it work.

If the Golden State Warriors are serious about optimizing their roster around Stephen Curry, adding a high-efficiency shooter like Ellis could be a smart move.



It’s worth noting that Ellis, on a rookie-scale deal, ranked among the top 10 in three-point shooting percentage last season, while Kuminga, who is seeking a new team, shot a disappointing 30% from beyond the arc.

No repairing the relationship with Golden State

The likelihood of Kuminga leaving Golden State is becoming increasingly inevitable.



The relationship between his camp and the Warriors has stagnated, showing no signs of reconciliation.



The Warriors are determined to secure a good return on any deal involving Kuminga, and acquiring Ellis may represent the best option available in the market.



The mismanagement of Kuminga’s tenure in Golden State is evident, as the trade offers received thus far have not met the expectations the Warriors’ front office has for parting with such a talented player.