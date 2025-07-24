Warriors could fortify their defensive core with trade for Magic power forward

The Golden State Warriors, looking to strengthen their defensive identity, could consider a significant three-team trade to acquire Jonathan Isaac from the Orlando Magic, as well as Jett Howard and Mo Gueye.



This mock trade proposal, suggested by Sports Illustrated’s Rohan Raman, also includes the Atlanta Hawks.



The trade aims to address the Warriors’ need for size and defensive versatility, especially as they manage an aging roster.



In this deal, the Warriors would send Moses Moody and Gui Santos to Orlando, while Atlanta would receive Goga Bitadze and a 2027 lottery-protected first-round pick.

Minister of Defense

Standing at 6’10” with a 7’1” wingspan, Isaac, nicknamed the “Minister of Defense,” is an outstanding defensive player when healthy.



Last season, he ranked in the 100th percentile among forwards with a 4.1% block percentage and a 2.4% steal percentage, demonstrating elite shot-blocking and disruption capabilities.

His 10.3% offensive rebound rate adds value to a Warriors team that has struggled with rebounding.



Isaac’s ability to guard multiple positions could alleviate some of the defensive pressure on Draymond Green, whose role as a small-ball five is becoming increasingly demanding at 35 years old.



Isaac’s length and mobility fit well within Steve Kerr’s system, providing additional insurance and versatility.

Concerning injury history

Nonetheless, Isaac’s injury history is a major concern.



He has played over 70 games only twice in six seasons, with ongoing lower extremity issues limiting his availability.



Since tearing his ACL in 2020, Isaac has played no more than 16 minutes per game.

A promising note is that last season was the most games he played since 2019, and a role on the Warriors might see an increase in his minutes, particularly for defensive advantages.



Having him alongside players like Butler and Green could create a formidable closing trio.



Although his offensive game can be inconsistent—he shot just 25.8% from three-point range last season—his value as a slasher and a lockdown perimeter defender could earn him a crucial role on the Warriors.

Trade details

For the Orlando Magic, trading Isaac for younger talents like Moody and Santos aligns with their developmental timeline, although losing Isaac’s elite defense may disrupt their defensive identity.



The Atlanta Hawks would gain frontcourt depth through Bitadze and benefit from future flexibility with the draft pick, complementing Trae Young’s playstyle.

Low risk, high reward for Warriors

Acquiring Isaac could significantly improve the Warriors’ defense, addressing key weaknesses in size and rebounding.



However, his injury risks and offensive limitations present challenges for a contending team. If this trade is successful, it could mark a new chapter for the Warriors’ dynasty by merging veteran experience with defensive potential.



As the offseason progresses, the Warriors’ pursuit of Isaac underscores their urgency to adapt in a competitive Western Conference.