Warriors could add two key veterans to boost roster

The Golden State Warriors’ 2025 offseason has been relatively quiet, but reports suggest that both Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton are set to join the roster. These potential signings could address critical needs for size, shooting, and depth, positioning the Warriors for a deeper playoff run.



Currently, resolving Jonathan Kuminga’s contract situation and navigating salary cap constraints are top priorities. If both players are eventually signed, the Warriors’ versatility will significantly improve.

Versatility is a necessity for the Warriors

Horford, a 39-year-old veteran center, brings championship experience from the 2024 Boston Celtics.



Last season, he averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and shot 36.3% from beyond the arc, demonstrating his ability as a stretch big. His leadership and playoff experience are invaluable, though concerns about his age regarding athleticism and durability remain.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Melton, a 27-year-old guard, briefly played for the Warriors in 2024 before suffering an ACL injury. His career averages of nine points and 37% shooting from three-point range reflect his ability to stretch the floor while contributing as a two-way player.



Melton’s versatility and familiarity with the Warriors make him a strong fit, though his recovery is still a question mark. Despite that, the potential rewards with Melton are too great to overlook.



During his short time with the team, Golden State had a tremendous start, and while he is not expected to be a primary scoring option, he can replicate certain intangibles that allowed the Warriors to maintain their greatness last season.

Strategic adjustments for Golden State

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Horford could help fill the void left by Kevon Looney’s departure to New Orleans. As more of a stretch center, he complements Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler by spacing the floor, which creates room for Curry’s off-ball movement and Butler’s drives to the basket. His veteran presence adds stability for a playoff push, addressing frontcourt depth issues.



Melton will serve as a two-way guard, known for his defensive skills. With a career average of 1.4 steals per game and dependable three-point shooting, he enhances perimeter defense and offensive spacing.

Shaping the Warriors into contenders

Offensively, Horford and Melton will stretch opposing defenses, amplifying the effectiveness of Curry-Butler pick-and-rolls.



Defensively, Melton’s tenacity and Horford’s positional versatility will strengthen the Warriors’ perimeter and interior defense.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

These additions could help the Warriors advance beyond their second-round exit to Minnesota in 2025. Horford’s championship experience and winning mentality provide a valuable advantage, while Melton, entering his eighth season, offers long-term potential at a reasonable price.



However, risks include Horford’s limited minutes due to age and Melton’s uncertain recovery. The Warriors may need to make more moves after acquiring both players to address these limitations, but if integrated effectively, they could elevate the team to become contenders in the Western Conference.