Warriors’ best trade options amidst Jonathan Kuminga rift

The Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals just three years ago, but since then, they have lost several key players: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and Kevon Looney. Soon, Jonathan Kuminga may join that list.

Jonathan Kuminga reportedly wants out of Golden State

According to Clutch Points National NBA Insider Brett Siegel, Kuminga does not wish to return to the Warriors and is seeking a deal worth around $30 million a year.

“It is known around the league that Kuminga doesn’t want to be with the Warriors any longer and instead wants to continue his career elsewhere,” Siegel reported.

There was speculation that Kuminga would re-sign and be traded before the deadline, but the relationship between his camp and the Warriors appears irreparable.



His inconsistency in the rotation and Coach Steve Kerr’s media comments regarding the young prodigy have led to Kuminga being remarkably undervalued and underutilized.



This has created a shallow market for him, as teams are hesitant to meet his contractual expectations.

Given the latest reports, the Warriors will likely seek a trade for Kuminga. Here are three mock trades that could benefit both sides.

Phoenix Suns receive: Jonathan Kuminga. Warriors Receive: Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neal, Nick Richards, 2029 second-round pick

The Suns currently have the highest odds of landing Kuminga; however, they may be reluctant to meet the asking price.



According to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic, it is unlikely that the Suns will secure Kuminga due to their lack of draft capital and assets necessary for a sign-and-trade deal with the Warriors.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The proposed package includes veterans that could help round out the Warriors’ rotation, along with a center to address a gap in their lineup.



The Warriors plan to offer Kuminga a contract worth $20 million in hopes of facilitating a trade that could yield a better return.



This move could potentially open the door for more favorable deals, even from the Suns.

Warriors Receive: Nikola Vucevic, Matas Buzelis. Chicago Bulls Receive: Jonathan Kuminga

The Chicago Bulls are actively seeking to unload the Vucevic contract, aiming for a fresh start packed with young, dynamic talent eager to reach their full potential.



Acquiring Jonathan Kuminga, who carries a hefty price tag of $25 million, would be an ideal outcome for the Bulls, offering both immediate value and long-term promise.

Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Adding the highly-touted prospect, Matas Buzelis, to the mix would not only enhance the allure of the deal but also ensure that the financial aspects align seamlessly.



Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors find themselves in need of a reliable center.



Even if this arrangement proves to be temporary, securing Kuminga’s emerging skill set would present a compelling return on investment for the franchise, paving the way for an exciting new chapter.

Warriors Receive: Kyle Kuzma, AJ Green (future FRP) Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Jonathan Kuminga

The Bucks currently lack versatility at the wing position outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo.



They are actively pursuing a trade to acquire Jonathan Kuminga from the Golden State Warriors.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Acquiring Kuminga would benefit Milwaukee both in the present and in the event that Giannis decides to leave, as they would then have a young talent like Kuminga ready to step in.



However, the Warriors have shown no interest in making a deal that centers around Kyle Kuzma.



Instead, they may be more open to a trade involving a young sharpshooter like AJ Green and a future first along with Kuzma.

Warriors malpractice

The Warriors have mishandled the situation with Kuminga regarding how to get the best return for him.



While the trade packages available may not seem like “blockbusters” to Warriors fans, they do address important gaps in the rotation that Golden State needs to compete effectively.



The playoffs, particularly with the example of the Indiana Pacers, have shown that having significant depth is crucial in today’s league.



Relying solely on a few star players is no longer as effective.



If the Warriors can successfully execute one of these trade packages, it would be a win for their offseason strategy.